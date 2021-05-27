Farmington Schools go green to save some green

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington Schools are going green to save money, improve air quality and give teachers a raise.

The school board approved a $3.8 million dollar contract with Entegrity Energy Partners this week.

By going solar, Farmington superintendent John Laffoon says the district will save nearly $300,000 each year, which will be put towards improving older campus facilities and improving staff retention.

John Laffoon, superintendent of Farmington School District, said “We have great teachers in all of our buildings. Our elementary schools, middle school, junior high, high school are academically rated some of the highest in the state. So, what we want to do is take care of those teachers and keep them here.”

Work is expected to be completed next summer.

