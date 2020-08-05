Farmington schools prepare for students to come back

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local high school takes steps to keep its facilities and students safe.

The Farmington School District is partnering with Arkansas-owned infection prevention and control company Eason Freedom to test its schools buildings, classrooms, and buses to prevent infections and manage possible outbreaks.

“If we are to have an outbreak, which probably the Department of Health and the Department of Education says we will,” said Jon Laffoon, Superintendent, Farmington School District, “each school may go through an outbreak then we’ll be able to bring in Eason Freedom and their Bak Trak technology to pinpoint that and allow us to make sure our facilities are safe to return.”

Due to COVID-19 cases across two teams, Farmington Athletics were on hold since July 23 with most groups resuming activities after August 1.