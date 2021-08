FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Farmington School District will be requiring all students and staff to fill out an online COVID-19 screening form each morning before arriving on campus.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the screening form can be found on its website or on the Farmington Public Schools app.

The student screening form can be found here.

The staff screening form can be found here.