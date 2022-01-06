Farmington schools to require masks beginning on January 7

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, Farmington School District has announced that masks will be required for all students and staff beginning on January 7.

The decision was made “in accordance with the Farmington School District’s Mask Advisory Policy,” the release notes.

The policy states that once the school district reaches 50 or more COVID-19 infections per 10,000 people, masks will be required as a precaution against the spread.

As of January 3, Farmington School District reported 80 infections per 10,000, placing it in the high risk category.

The district uses data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) to help guide their decision-making.

The school district announced that they will continue to monitor the rate of infection in their community and adjust precautions as necessary.