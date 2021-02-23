Farmington students take ACT despite pandemic



FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Despite major disruptions to education this year, students at Farmington High School still took the ACT today.

It was an important day for the future of students, Trey Hill and Catherine Warren.

“My teachers for the past few years have given us a lot of ACT practice tests and they talk about it a lot and go over everything, so I felt very prepared,” Warren said.

“I mean, it determines if you’re a good test taker or not,” Hill said. “I don’t think it really gives anyone the short end of the stick.”

The test is still required by the state for districts to give, despite the challenging year for schools.

“Of course, the ACT is a way that we can assess as well for our kids locally but as well that’s one of the main things that schools or college use to be able to do that,” said Testing Coordinator for Farmington Schools, Clayton Williams.

Williams said this is not the case for every student because learning was impacted by the pandemic, and some did opt out.

“We’re just gonna take it in stride,” Williams said. “That’s the thing about everybody being able to take a test- we’re not just zoning in on who can afford it or who’s willing to, so we just take it as a data point and try to use it to help our kids succeed.”

Despite this test being something that colleges and even the district itself takes into consideration, not everything will ride on these scores.

“I think what you have to do is look at it as one piece of the puzzle,” Williams said. “It’s not something we put all of our eggs in a basket, so to say.”

Williams said for students who chose to opt out, they can take it at a later date but will have to pay for the test themselves.