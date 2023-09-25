FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington is getting a new junior high school.

The school district recently bought land at the intersection of Highway 170 and Clyde Carnes Road near Farmington High School.

A new elementary school was briefly discussed for that plot of land, but the school board has decided to build a new junior high instead.

A new study shows both the middle school and the high school will have space problems by the end of the decade.

Jon Laffoon is the superintendent of Farmington schools. He says building a new junior high school would create less construction down the road.

Laffoon says the cost of the new building is expected to be between $18 million and $26 million. If approved by the state, construction should start during the 2025-26 school year.