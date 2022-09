FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District and the City of Farmington will hold a community cleanup effort on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

According to a press release, volunteers will meet in the parking lot of the Farmington Public Library. This cleanup is part of the “Pick Up Where You Play” cleanup series happening across Northwest Arkansas.

To register for the cleanup or for more information, send an email to jtaylor@bmswd.com or call 479-846-3005.