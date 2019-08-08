Farmington trains for active shooter situations

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — Leaders in Farmington impacted by recent mass shootings are training for if the unthinkable happened in their community.

Police, firefighters and staff took part in active shooter training scenarios Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Farmington High School.

Farmington High School Principal Jon Purifoy said, “We train for fires. We train for tornadoes, and now this issue has come up in society, so we feel we need to make sure our teachers and our kids are properly prepared if the situation were to occur.”

Lieutenant Chad Parish of the Farmington Police Department said active shooter training is important.

Parish said, “… no matter what you’re doing… train and remember that muscle memory in an emergency event.”

Students will be trained in active shooter scenarios during the second week of school.