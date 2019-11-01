Farmington woman arrested on multiple charges after fight

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman from Farmington is facing multiple charges after breaking into a woman’s house and starting a physical altercation.

Melissa Jorge, 31, is facing charges of residential burglary, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic battery and interfering with emergency communications.

Police arrived at the residence for a physical altercation between two women. The woman reported she was in the bathroom when she heard someone enter her home.

Jorge was wielding a flashlight when she broke into the residence. The woman stated Jorge attempted to hit her with the flashlight but she was able to take it away from her.

When the woman tried to contact police, Jorge took the phone from her and threw it on the ground.

Jorge stated to police that she went over to the house to make amends for a family feud that had been going on.

Jorge is being held in Washington County Jail with no bond. She will appear in court on November 4.