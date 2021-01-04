Farmington woman killed in Craighead County crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 21-year-old Farmington woman died in a New Year’s Day crash in Jonesboro, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, at around 8:15 p.m. on January 1, Julianna Valle was killed when the vehicle in which she was riding — a 2020 Toyota Highlander driven by 28-year-old Devonte Stanback of Wynne — left the east side of Harrisburg Road and traveled up a ditch embankment, striking a utility pole and brick fence.

The vehicle went airborne and collided with an apartment complex, coming to its final rest facing east in the yard of the complex.

Injured in the accident were Stanback, Darian Nauden, 24, of Conway, and two unidentified minors. The wounded were transported to St. Bernard’s Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The accident report lists the weather condition as “light mist” and the road condition as “wet” at the time of the incident.