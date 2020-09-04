Farmland Adventures Opens For The Season

Springdale, Ark. — Farmland Adventures will be opening for the regular season on September 11th at 1:00. Their fall season will be September 11th – November 7th on Fridays from 1:00 – 9:30 and Saturdays from 9:00 am – 9:30 pm. They have additional hours on Thursdays from 3:00 – 9:30.

The maze theme this year is “American Farmer: Down on the Farm”. It celebrates farming and has facts about the history and technological advances of farming in America. The maze design features a cow, chicken, barn, and tractor.

Attractions include a giant corn maze, mini maze, pumpkin patch, sunflower patch, wagon ride, pony rides, petting farm, pedal karts, human foosball, play areas, and more. Operations will be as close to normal as possible while still adhering to state guidelines. This is a great opportunity for the community to get outside and enjoy some activities for the fall.