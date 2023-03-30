HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Arkansas Agricultural Education & FFA confirmed that Sammy and Lisa Tucker, who were longtime educators in Hampton, Ark., died in a fatal crash. According to officials, Sammy was an educator for approximately 37 years at Hampton High School and Lisa was a school counselor in Hampton for many years.

Reports also confirmed that Lisa Tucker’s mother passed away after the crash.