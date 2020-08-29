Fatal crash in Rogers leaves Rogers Police searching for two drivers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A deadly accident this morning has Rogers Police looking for two drivers.

The wreck occurred this morning, Saturday August 29 around 10:50 a.m.

The accident happened at 1st Street and West Olrich Street involving two motorcycles and possibly one car. One fatality has been reported.

Keith Foster, the Public Information Officer, says police believe one motorcycle was traveling southbound on 1st Street and a second motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Olrich Street in Rogers. They believe the motorcycle traveling east may have run a red light and collided with the second motorcycle.

The motorcyclist traveling on 1st Street died from injuries at the crash site.

Foster said the second motorcyclist drove a short distance before fleeing on foot. Police are on the lookout for this driver.

Foster said police also believe a third vehicle was involved in the crash and fled. They believe this car was a red Jeep SUV. Police are currently trying to locate the driver of this vehicle.