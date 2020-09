BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people from Gentry died after a boat collision on Friday morning at Table Rock Lake.

According to a crash report, Ted Dossett, 55, and a 14-year-old juvenile were killed in the crash.

The report states the boat driven by Dossett crossed the path of another boat and was struck on the front port side of the boat.

The driver of the second boat suffered no injuries according to the report.