Father-daughter duo Eric, Mariah Musselman play basketball for Miles for Mercy

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coach Eric Musselman and his daughter Mariah are back for Miles for Mercy but with a basketball this time!

“Hey guys, I’m back. Today, we’re going to be logging our miles,” Mariah said.

“But with the basketball,” Eric said.

“Make sure to log your miles too,” Mariah said.

Thank you Coach Musselman and Mariah for being a part of the Miles for Mercy event and encouraging everyone to go out and exercise.

Each mile submitted equals a $1 donation to the Mercy Health Foundation, up to $15,000, courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

The event ends tomorrow at midnight and there is still time to sign up.

Mariah has been with us all week!

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers