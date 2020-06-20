Father-daughter duo Eric, Mariah Musselman play basketball for Miles for Mercy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coach Eric Musselman and his daughter Mariah are back for Miles for Mercy but with a basketball this time!

“Hey guys, I’m back. Today, we’re going to be logging our miles,” Mariah said.

“But with the basketball,” Eric said.

“Make sure to log your miles too,” Mariah said.

Thank you Coach Musselman and Mariah for being a part of the Miles for Mercy event and encouraging everyone to go out and exercise.

Each mile submitted equals a $1 donation to the Mercy Health Foundation, up to $15,000, courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

The event ends tomorrow at midnight and there is still time to sign up.

