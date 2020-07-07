Father killed in drive-by shooting while walking with 6-year-old daughter in New York

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) — Surveillance video shows a man being shot and killed while crossing the street with his 6-year-old daughter in New York.

The video, shared by Rodney Harrison, New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, shows the man approaching an intersection in the Bronx on Sunday night.

The man is seen holding his daughter’s hand, stopping at the crosswalk, then looking toward a dark sedan slowing down next to them.

Once nearly out of the crosswalk, the man turns his back to the car as he appears to say something to his daughter.

At that point, someone in the car appears to point a gun out the passenger window, firing at the man.

The man’s daughter is then seen running down the street apparently unharmed.

“CCTV footage obtained during the investigation shows the victim was with his 6-year-old daughter when a vehicle pulled up next to him opening fire, striking the victim multiple times,” Harrison said in the Twitter statement. “The male later died from his injuries.”

No suspects have been arrested.