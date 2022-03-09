FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design will honor the school’s first African American graduate, Wali Caradine, during a special event Thursday, March 10, on the University of Arkansas campus, a press release announced.

In honor of the graduation, the east entrance of Vol Walker Hall will be named the Wallace Reed Caradine Memorial Entry in honor of Caradine, a West Memphis native who graduated in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

Caradine is also the only one in his family to attend college. He went on to make contributions to both the design and construction industries. You can read more about his story here.

Scheduled speakers include: