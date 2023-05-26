FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man wanted for attempted murder was found in Alabama Friday afternoon by U.S. Marshals.

Marcus Daron Ford, 25, was wanted by Fayetteville police for attempted capital murder for an incident involving an officer earlier this month.

On May 10, officers responded to Seven Hills Day Center in reference to suspicious activity consistent with prior criminal activity involving theft, fraud, and forgery.

A patrol officer located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the suspect fled.

Minutes later the vehicle was found parked near E. Prospect Street and Highland Avenue occupied by a man later identified as Ford.

“As an officer attempted to approach the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated, striking the officer with the front of the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene,” a release from Fayetteville police said.

The officer that was struck was treated for minor injuries and released from a local medical facility.

A warrant was issued May 12 and U.S. Marshals were asked to assist in the apprehension of Ford as he was believed to have left that state.

“The investigation spanned much of the eastern United States and was aided by key investigative efforts from the Fayetteville Police Department and US Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force,” a release from the U.S. Marshals said.