FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new mobile visitor center is expected to make its debut this week when it arrives in Fayetteville from California, driven by Experience Fayetteville staff, the destination marketing organization announced Monday.

According to Hazel Hernandez, Experience Fayetteville’s vice president of marketing and communications, the mobile visitor center, dubbed the “Fayettevan” will help amplify the destination marketing organization’s message that Fayetteville is a “vibrant, forward-thinking place to live, work and play.”

“Because we’ll be driving it to events not just in Fayetteville, but in our local region and possibly beyond, Fayettevan will help increase direct engagement with locals and potential visitors,” she said. “Also, it sets us apart from other destinations and further establishes us as go-to resource for enhancing a Fayetteville experience while its happening or for planning future visits.”

The van is believed to be the state’s first mobile visitor center and “Vanny” as the staff refers to it, will be traveling from the Los Angeles area to Northwest Arkansas this week, Hernandez said.

Anyone interested will be able to follow Vanny’s trip progress on the organization’s social media channels. It will make its official debut at the Moosejaw U.S. Pro Cup Presented By OZ Trails on April 20, Hernandez said.