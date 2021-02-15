Fayetteville allocates funding to provide cold-weather relief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is providing it’s partner organizations with $50,000 in cold-weather support service funding for people experiencing homelessness.

The funding comes from the City’s Community Development Block Grant program, and was provided by Seven Hills Homeless Center. Seven Hills is working with Salvation Army of NWA to provide services that include daytime and overnight warming centers, hotel vouchers, food, and supplies.

The City’s funding was budgeted by Seven Hills in the following ways:

  • $22,500 for cold weather sheltering (warming centers, hotel vouchers)
  • $11,500 for Seven Hills’ Safe Camp and supplies
  • $10,000 for case management, outreach and shelter coordination
  • $6,000 for transportation

Services continue to be available in Fayetteville, and warming centers and hotel vouches can be accessed by contacting Seven Hills or Salvation Army.

  • Seven Hills/St. James Missionary: 479-966-4378
  • Salvation Army: 479-521-2151

More information on the City’s Community Development Block Grant program can be found here.

