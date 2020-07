FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking to help some local animals out Fayetteville Animal Services is in need of supplies.

The animal shelter is asking for towels and sheets and they don’t have to be new!

The shelter is also in need of regular peanut butter and adult Fancy Feast.

Donations can be dropped off outside of the shelter and if you’re not in the area they can be mailed to 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. Fayetteville, AR 72701.