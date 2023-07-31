FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Animal Services says that it is at full capacity for dogs.

A release from the city says that it will continue to take cats as normal, but intake for dogs will be limited to emergencies only.

“We only have so many kennels, and our adoptions have been few and far between this summer,” Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz said. “We are committed to not euthanizing animals to make space; that means we must currently limit dog intakes to injured dogs or other emergency type situations.”

Representatives from Fayetteville Animal Services say that some relief is expected ahead of the annual Clear the Shelters event, which kicks off Aug. 1.

“This August, Animal Services is taking part in the ninth annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet-adoption drive. In doing so, for the entire month adoption fees will be waived to help homeless pets find their forever home,” the release said.

“We’re hoping that, with this big adoption event occurring during August, we will be back to providing full services soon,” Lentz said.

Animal services said that last year, Clear the Shelters set a new record with 161,000 pet adoptions.

All available dogs, puppies, cats and kittens at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.