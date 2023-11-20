FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Animal Services is looking for short-term foster parents for the dogs at the shelter through this week.

Anyone interested in fostering can fill out the adoption application form online by November 21.

Adoption fees will be waived for any short-term foster that elects to adopt their foster dog.

Fayetteville Animal Services says it’s a way to give the animals a break from their shelter environment.

“There’s been lots of studies that show that even just a few hours — let alone an overnight or a few days just out of the shelter environment — can make a really big difference in the cortisol and stress levels of dogs,” said Justine Lentz, animal services superintendent for the city of Fayetteville. “So, just giving them that break can make a huge difference.”