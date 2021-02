FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A stray pig was spotted in West Fayetteville Friday, February 5.

The pig was spotted around 10:30 a.m. in the Salem Road area near Holcomb Elementary, according to a Facebook post from Fayetteville Animal Services.

If you see the pig pictured above, contact Fayetteville Animal Services at 479-444-3456.