FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To celebrate Spring Break and encourage animal adoptions, Fayetteville Animal Services announced it is waiving all adoption fees for dogs from March 18-26.

According to a press release, the shelter is currently housing more than 20 adoptable dogs and puppies with more becoming available soon. All pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Dogs are also tested for heartworms.

“We have some dogs who have been waiting a long time for that perfect person to come through the doors, and we want to make adoption everyone’s first choice,” Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz said. “Our staff spends so much time with these dogs, getting to know them really well, and the highlight of their day is helping a potential adopter find just the right companion.”

Animal Services, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave., is open for adoption 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Adopters can fill out an application form online. Once the application is approved, adopters are invited to come in at their convenience to find the perfect fit. To learn more and fill out the adoption application and see photos of dogs available for adoption, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/539/Animal-Adoption-Process.

All pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all adopters must complete the adoption application first to be approved.