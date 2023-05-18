FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Animal Services waives its adoption fees from May 19-31 due to overcrowding at the shelter.

The shelter is located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave.

According to a press release from the city of Fayetteville, there are more than 20 medium- to large-sized dogs looking for a home.

“Our dog-adoption kennels have been staying very full, and we could really use our community’s help in placing these pets into loving homes,” Programs Administrator Brianna Curry said.

The release says all dogs come spayed or neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped.

The shelter is open for adoption from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Adopters can fill out an application online here. Once the application is approved, adopters can go to the shelter to find a pet.

The release says all pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all adopters must complete the normal adoption application and be approved.