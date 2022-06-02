FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees for adult dogs from June 3-11.

According to a news release from the city of Fayetteville, the shelter is currently housing more than 20 dogs and puppies.

All pets adopted from Animal Services come spayed or neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped, according to the release. Dogs also are tested for heartworms.

“We have some dogs who have been waiting a long time for that perfect person to come through the doors, and we want to make adoption everyone’s first choice,” said Valerie Gray, one of the shelter attendants in charge of adoptable dogs. “We spend so many hours with these dogs and get to know them really well! “The highlight of my day is when I help a potential adopter find the right companion.”

The adoption process starts online. Adopters can fill out an application form.

To learn more, fill out the adoption application, and see photos of dogs available for adoption, click here.

Fayetteville Animal Services is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is located at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue.

The release says all pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all adopters must complete the application first to be approved.