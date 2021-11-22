Fayetteville announces recycling, trash collection schedule changes for Thanksgiving weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fayetteville Recycling_-4872155760141121735

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced that their offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26.

Both commercial and residential Thursday collection routes for recycling, trash and yard waste will be delayed by one day, running on Friday instead.

Other city closings include:

  • Transfer Station: closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Trailer: closed Thursday.
  • Compost Facility: closed Thursday (normally open Tuesday and Thursday).

Both the Happy Hollow recycling drop-off center and Marion Orton recycling drop-off center will be open Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers