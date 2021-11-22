Fayetteville announces recycling, trash collection schedule changes for Thanksgiving weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced that their offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26.

Both commercial and residential Thursday collection routes for recycling, trash and yard waste will be delayed by one day, running on Friday instead.

Other city closings include:

Transfer Station: closed Thursday and Friday.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Trailer: closed Thursday.

Compost Facility: closed Thursday (normally open Tuesday and Thursday).

Both the Happy Hollow recycling drop-off center and Marion Orton recycling drop-off center will be open Thursday and Friday.