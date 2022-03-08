FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Recycling and Trash Collection Division will host four bulk waste cleanups this spring, a press release announced.

The biannual events provide an opportunity for city residents to dispose of large, bulky items that cannot fit into a normal trash can.

The City hosts eight bulk waste cleanups each year – four in the spring and four in the fall. There are two drop-off locations for each event. Cleanup events are open to Fayetteville residents, who are asked to bring a recent water bill to verify residency.

The release notes Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) materials will not be accepted at the spring events. HHW can be brought to the HHW Drop-off Trailer at S. Happy Hollow Road and 15th St. each Thursday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Electronic waste will be accepted on all four dates at the Recycling and Trash Collection facility, located at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road. Detailed information on what is accepted can be found on the City’s website here.

The cleanup dates and locations can be found below:

Ward 4 – Saturday, April 2; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 1 – Saturday, April 9; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Shaver Foods parking lot, 1367 S. Beechwood Ave.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Document shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ward 3 – Saturday, April 23; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Butterfield Trail Elementary, 3050 Old Missouri Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 2 – Saturday, May 14; 7a.m. – 2 p.m.:

St. James Baptist Church, 764 W. North St.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

For more information, contact the Recycling and Trash Collection office at 479-575-8398 or visit their website.