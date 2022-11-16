FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council approved its $216 million budget for 2023 on Tuesday.

The budget is a $25 million increase from last year to keep up with the city’s growing population. Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said the city will add multiple positions.

“Police and fire between the two added roughly 25 new positions, that’s basically population driven and as it’s driven by more patrol, more calls,” Becker said.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said the officers’ workloads are immense.

“There’s a lot more roads to patrol for the officers and a lot more area of the city to patrol, so the officers are responding to a lot of calls and that does cause fatigue,” Murphy said.

Sgt. Murphy said as Fayetteville continues to grow, expanding the department’s workforce is critical.

“With the new census that we saw come out recently, Fayetteville is the second largest city in the state of Arkansas, so we know that the police department needs to grow with that,” Murphy said

Sgt. Murphy said the department already has vacant positions, so it will have to get creative to bring more people in.

“We’re always looking to innovate and get those individuals in our door and get them interviewed,” Murphy said.

The Fayetteville City Council also approved funding for a federal grant that will create a violent crime unit within the police department.