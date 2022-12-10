FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Council approved half a million dollars from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund a new Childcare Assistance Program on Dec. 6.
“Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program will provide help for low to moderate income families with childcare expenses,” a press release states.
The new program is available to eligible families who live, work or go to school in Fayetteville; they will get 12 monthly payments for childcare assistance, according to the press release.
To apply for the Childcare Assistance Program, or if you have questions, you can email community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov or call community resources at 479-575-8260.
The City’s Community Resources Department will administer and manage this program.