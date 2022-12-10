FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Council approved half a million dollars from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund a new Childcare Assistance Program on Dec. 6.

“Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program will provide help for low to moderate income families with childcare expenses,” a press release states.

Eligibility criteria for Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program (City of Fayetteville Arkansas).

The new program is available to eligible families who live, work or go to school in Fayetteville; they will get 12 monthly payments for childcare assistance, according to the press release.

To apply for the Childcare Assistance Program, or if you have questions, you can email community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov or call community resources at 479-575-8260.

The City’s Community Resources Department will administer and manage this program.

