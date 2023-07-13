WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas architect company has been selected to design a new memorial in Washington D.C.

The Marlon Blackwell Architects of Fayetteville will be designing the Global War on Terrorism Memorial.

That memorial will be located at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

Marlon Blackwell called it a great honor for its firm to be selected to design this “new and important memorial for the global war on terrorism which will be in the shadows of the Lincoln Memorial.”