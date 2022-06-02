FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During Pride month, art enthusiasts can check out some LGBTQ artists in celebration of the month at the Fenix Gallery at the Mount Sequoyah Center on Skyline Drive in Fayetteville.

The art exhibit is called “QUEER” and is hosted by Fenix Arts in Fayetteville.

Its goal is to foster community engagement through works by artists from all across the mid-south states. Board chair of Fenix Arts Laurie Foster says this exhibit is about giving a voice to the community.

“The current political situation today tends to be completely against this community, and so we are trying our best to alleviate some of that stress by allowing this community to have a voice,” Foster said.

The exhibit will be open through the end of July.

