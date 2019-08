Public input sessions are scheduled this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Residents are invited to upcoming public input sessions to discuss their thoughts about city officials regulating single-use plastics.

The sessions will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Friday Aug. 9 at Northwest Arkansas Fab Lab, 21 W. Mountain Suite 123.

City council members passed a resolution June 4 about single-use plastics. Residents have been asked to participate in surveys about regulation issues.