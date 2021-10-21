Fayetteville asks residents to weigh in on amenities for Yvonne Richardson Community Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Parks and Rec Department is asking residents to weigh in on amenities they would like to see included in the planned expansion for the Yvonne Richardson Community Center.

According to a news release from the city, some options under consideration for the expansion include a teaching kitchen, computer lab, and a walking/running track.

The release says the expansion will be paid for through the Park Improvement bond approved by city voters in April 2019.

A public questionnaire is available to fill out here.