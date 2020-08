FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police responded to a burglary alarm at 1549 E. Joyce Blvd. around 4:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers noticed that the ATM had been stolen from its mount.

Bentonville had a similar theft recently and detectives will be working with Bentonville to see if the crimes are related.

Police said they do not know at this time if they are related and this is under investigation.