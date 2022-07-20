FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sean Fitzgibbon, a Fayetteville author and artist, has released a “nonfiction graphic novel” about Eureka Springs’ Crescent Hotel and its “strange two years as the infamous Baker Hospital.”

According to an email from the author, Fitzgibbon will be at the Community Creative Center‘s McCoy Gallery on Friday, July 29 from 5-8 p.m. for a “What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel” book launch event. Visitors to that event can buy copies of the book, have them signed by the author and see original painted pages from the book on display.

This event is part of the group exhibition “The Great Beyond: Comic Art in the Ozarks” and features various artists from the Ozark region. Click here for more information.

The 240-page nonfiction work “explores the Crescent Hotel’s strange two years as the infamous Baker Hospital, one of the strangest and most controversial legends in the town of Eureka Springs.” Channeling classic illustration and art techniques, “What Follows Is True” uses illustrated panel sequences intertwined with full-page, painted imagery to explore the story of the Crescent Hotel’s two years as the Baker Hospital, a Depression Era cancer hospital.

More information and images from the book are available here.