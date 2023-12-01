FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year Fayetteville was awarded the LEED Gold Certification. Fayetteville is the only city in Arkansas to receive this award.

LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The certification was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council. Despite Fayetteville being recognized by the organization for its initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, city officials say their work isn’t done yet.

Since 2018, the city has been working to lessen its carbon emissions.

“We all contribute to the footprint, the global footprint on our planet. Fayetteville and the residents certainly want to do our part to try to reduce our impact on climate change,” said Peter Nierengarten, Environmental Director of Fayetteville.

According to Nierengarten, the city has made progress by following its Energy Action Program.

“For the past five years, we have been able to make an 18% reduction in the entire city of Fayetteville’s carbon footprint,” said Nierengarten. “And we’ve made about a 70% reduction in city government operations in that five year period.”

During these five years, the city found ways to transition to cleaner energy.

“We’ve installed two large solar rays. One at each of our two wastewater plants to offset the electricity consumption,” said Nierengarten.

According to Nierengarten, the next step is to focus on the city’s transportation.

“As the city continues to grow and sees greater density and the adoption of micro-mobility and greater access to public transit and vehicle electrification, we see a lot of opportunity in that transportation sector to reduce our overall carbon footprint,” said Nierengarten.

Nirengarten says cities, school districts, and the state are investing in solar energy.

Click here to view the full Energy Action Plan.