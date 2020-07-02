Fayetteville ban on styrofoam takes effect

An ordinance banning the use of single-use styrofoam takes effect on July 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An ordinance banning the use of single-use styrofoam takes effect on Wednesday (July 1) in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville City Council passed an ordinance in November 2019 banning the use of single-use expanded polystyrene foam plates, bowls, cups, and similar products by any establishment providing prepared, ready-to-eat food or drink.

The ordinance was originally scheduled to go into effect on May 1. However, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation date was postponed to July 1.

“The city council and mayor extended that date due to the COVID-19 pandemic to give relief to restaurants,” said Peter Nierengarten, Environmental Director for the City of Fayetteville.

If you would like an extension past July 1, you will need to provide the city with a description of the product transitions that you’ve made thus far and your proposed timeline for transitioning your remaining products.

Failure to comply with the ordinance can result in fines of up to $250 per day.