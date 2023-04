FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tennessee man accused of robbing a Fayetteville bank earlier this year is set to appear in court on April 26.

According to court records, Danny Ray Madison has requested a change of plea hearing. He is accused of robbing a bank on W. Wedington Drive.

He initially entered a not guilty plea after he was charged. He is facing aggravated robbery and theft of property charges.