Fayetteville Baptist Church lends worship space for Marshallese Church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Marshallese Pentecostal Church in Fayetteville now has a new place for Sunday service thanks to Rolling Hills Baptist Church.

Steve Sheely, pastor at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, said his congregation was looking for ways to build connections with different groups of people. So, he met with a local Marshallese leader, who connected him with the Marshallese Pentecostal Church that needed a space for worship.

“It’s nice to know that a church that needs a place to meet is able to use this space that we typically don’t use on a Sunday afternoon,” Sheely said.

Judy Amram with the Marshallese church said the congregation was overjoyed when they learned they would have a space to gather together.

“The first time pastor Steve texted my husband about the church members approving us coming, we were jumping and really joyful,” Amram said.

The Marshallese church was meeting in homes before Rolling Hills Baptist Church offered its facility. The church has been using the building for about six weeks. Everyone involved said they were very excited and happy about the partnership.