FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville bar was named one of America’s favorite local music venues, according to music publication Consequence of Sound.

George’s Majestic Lounge was named the best local music venue in the southeast part of the country.

Arlie Stiles, the production manager at George’s says they strive to make sure everyone, including the bands, has a good time.

“We are trying to build a great experience for the bands that come through here so they have a nice easy day so they can make their best product. That translates to our patrons and ticket buyers having a great time,” said Stiles.

George’s Majestic Lounge is open every day from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., except for Fridays when it opens at 6 p.m.

Other venues that received awards include Troubadour in Los Angeles, First Avenue & 7th St Entry in Minneapolis, Rockhurst Music Hall in New York City, and Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.