LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville and Bentonville high schools had send-off celebrations for their football teams Friday before they compete head-to-head for the 7A state title.

On the field Saturday when the two square off, there will be energy and excitement. However, the enthusiasm started the day prior.

“I’m here with all my family to cheer on these Tigers to go take state,” Bentonville parent Debbie Horton said.

Fayetteville not only wants to win the state championship, but it wants to settle a friendly competition between the two cities.

“We’re going to take state,” Amber Evins, a Fayetteville parent, said. “We’re the better —ville.”

The Fayetteville Bulldogs currently sit at a perfect 12-0 record, including a 42-21 win over the Bentonville Tigers on Oct. 13. For the Bulldogs, though, that isn’t enough.

“We’re hoping to go 13-0,” Fayetteville parent Mark Kryzanowsky said, “go down in the record books.”

Parents of players at both schools said the boys have put in year-round commitment to get to the state championship game.

“It’s a full-time job for these kids,” Jeff Wrona, a Bentonville parent, said. “It’s much different than when I was in school. Believe me.”

Wrona said the game will be important not only for the obvious reason: a chance to take home a state title. However, he said it would be a bittersweet moment for the seniors playing their final game in their high school career and for the underclassmen playing with them for the last time.

Fayetteville parent Blake Holzhauer said “It’s wonderful” to see how the school and community has rallied around the Bulldogs during their state title run. He said he expects Fayetteville residents to “come out big” Saturday to support the team.

Holzhauer said this season’s memories will live with the boys after their playing days are over.

“It’s memories that last a lifetime,” Holzhauer said. “Football is something special. They get the opportunity to be a part of a team with 100-plus other kids, and they built bonds that they’ll have forever.”

Bentonville’s last state crown was won in 2014 while Fayetteville’s last title was in 2016.

The Tigers dethroned Bryant — which has won each of the last five 7A state championships — in the semifinals 52-35, while the Bulldogs won their quarter- and semifinal games by a combined nine points.

Fayetteville and Bentonville will kick off at noon on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for the 7A Football State Championship.