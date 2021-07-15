Fayetteville Board of Directors can’t enforce mask mandate

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Despite COVID-19 cases rising again around Arkansas, residents won’t see a mask mandate go into effect in Fayetteville anytime soon.

Community Clinic’s Dr. Gary Berner is on the city’s Board of Health.

He says board members are discussing enacting a face-covering requirement, regardless of vaccination status, but says legally, the city can’t enforce much.

“A lot of that’s kind of out of our hands and is going to be more at the state level,” Berner said. “With recent legislation for now, the Fayetteville Board of Health would not have a lot of power to implement any sort of mandate.”

In April, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a law prohibiting the state, municipalities or other public entities from mandating masks.

Fayetteville’s Board of Health will further discuss this topic at its next meeting Wednesday, July 28.