FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With kids set to return to school soon, the Fayetteville Board of Education met for a workshop session on July 19.

The meeting went over some of the district’s key objectives they have for the school year which include rezoning boundaries for the middle schools and reviewing its curriculum.

Superintendent Dr. John Mulford took part in the meeting. He says he is wanting to hear from the community on what they want to see from its school district.

“I believe it is my job to make decisions based on what our community wants to see for our schools. So these next four to six months will be a key factor in determining what that is,” Mulford said.

When asked about the LEARNS Act, Mulford said the district is waiting on guidance. He says he did not have a timeline on when that guidance would be received.