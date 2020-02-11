Fayetteville Board of Education hosting special election tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It is election day for the Fayetteville School District Special Election.

The school board is requesting voter approval of a bond restructuring with no millage increase.

This would generate $111 million to address the facility needs in the school district.

Local voter David Edwards said he came out to the polls today because it is important to support other schools.

“There’s no increase in the tax although I would vote for it if there were an increase if it helped the school district,” Edwards said.

Polls are open until 7:30 tonight.