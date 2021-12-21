FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Members of the Fayetteville Board of Education served breakfast to bus drivers to say thanks this morning, December 21, 2021.

Along with most other schools in Northwest Arkansas, it has been dealing with a bus driver shortage as a result of the pandemic.

The school board and superintendent, Doctor John l Colbert wanted to take an opportunity to thank the drivers and mechanics that have, quite literally, made this school year go.



“Over the course of the last 2 years, we’ve had to call on our transportation department — our bus drivers and mechanics — to really go above and beyond. In order to not only to get kids to and from school but, also to activities all over the state,” Justin Eichmann of the Fayetteville School Board said,



According to school board member Justin Eichmann, bout 60% of kids in the Fayetteville School District ride a bus to school.