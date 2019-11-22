Fayetteville Board of Education working to upgrade schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Board of Education has approved a special election resolution to provide funds to upgrade schools.

The special election will be February.

The proposed restructuring of current bonds would be for more than $100 million. There wouldn’t be a tax increase if voters approve of the plan.

In 2018, the Fayetteville School District contracted EMG Corporation & Integrity to evaluate the conditions of buildings.

In October, EMG released its assessment results and suggested that schools throughout the district needed upgrades.

Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert said, “After we received that facility assessment, it shows that they’re several areas pertaining to the different buildings throughout the district… that we feel needs upgraded according to the facilities assessment.”