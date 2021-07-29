Fayetteville Board of Health, city health officer support CDC guidance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s Board of Health and the City Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, voiced their approval with CDC guidance released earlier this week.

According to a news release from the city, since Fayetteville is in an area with high transmission of the Delta variant, Sharkey recommends both vaccinated and unvaccinated people take the following health and safety precautions:

Wear a mask in public, indoor settings.

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Get tested 3-5 days after exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19

Isolate after receiving a positive COVID-19 test in the prior 10 days.

Isolate if Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Continue to follow any applicable federal or state laws, rules and regulations.

Sharkey and the Board of Health say currently authorized vaccines in the U.S. are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to become infected and, if infected, to develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Sharkey says those who are vaccinated are at substantially reduced risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people.

Sharkey and the Board of Health say infections in fully vaccinated people happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant.

When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild, according to the Board of Health.

Sharkey says preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can be infectious and spread the virus to others.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan sent a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office July 19 to call a special legislative session and that legislators reconsider Act 1002.

Act 1002 prohibits city governments from declaring their own mask mandates.

On July 29, Hutchinson announced he will call a special session of the legislature to amend Act 1002 to give local school boards and decision-makers the authority to impose a mask mandate and make decisions for the public health of those that are 12 and under in their school environment.

Additional information and resources related to COVID-19 can be found on the city’s website.