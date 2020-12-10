Fayetteville Board of Health continues COVID-19 vaccine discussion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville’s Board of Health continues the discussion on COVID-19 vaccines tonight.

Health Officer Marti Sharkey said initially Washington Regional was expected to be one of five hospitals in the state to receive five to 6,000 pfizer vaccines.

Now the first round of vaccines will be distributed to nearly 20 hospitals and pharmacies each being given around 975 doses.

“I think it’s good for the state because it’s more widely dispersed but not what we were anticipating. The first shipment will just get, barely get their ICU and E.R. Staff,” Sharkey said.

Per the CDC and ADH guidelines, the first round of vaccines will go to healthcare workers and nursing homes.

